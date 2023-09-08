The New York Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .210 with eight doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
  • Cabrera has gotten a hit in 34 of 75 games this year (45.3%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (13.3%).
  • In four games this year, he has homered (5.3%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 25.3% of his games this year, Cabrera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 24 games this year (32.0%), including three multi-run games (4.0%).

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 40
.194 AVG .223
.231 OBP .314
.311 SLG .289
6 XBH 6
3 HR 1
9 RBI 16
24/4 K/BB 31/16
3 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 3.98 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (179 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Rea (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 21st start of the season. He has a 5.07 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
