The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.341 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rays.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 136 hits, batting .267 this season with 62 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 132 games this season, with multiple hits in 31.8% of those games.

Looking at the 132 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 25 of them (18.9%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has driven home a run in 55 games this year (41.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored in 45.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.9%.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .271 AVG .264 .348 OBP .333 .470 SLG .535 28 XBH 34 11 HR 18 43 RBI 48 43/25 K/BB 68/24 1 SB 2

