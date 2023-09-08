Rafael Devers will lead the Boston Red Sox into a matchup with Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

The favored Orioles have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +100. The total for the contest is set at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -120 +100 10 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-4.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Red Sox and their opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox's previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been victorious in 36, or 50.7%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Boston has a record of 26-28, a 48.1% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 73 of its 138 opportunities.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 3-6-0 in nine games with a line this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-33 36-35 28-24 44-43 50-51 22-16

