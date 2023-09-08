How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 166 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.
- Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .437 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox's .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Boston has scored 697 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- The Red Sox rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- Boston strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- Boston has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.
- The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.349 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (4-8) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
- He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- In 16 starts, Houck has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Royals
|W 9-5
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Alec Marsh
|9/3/2023
|Royals
|W 7-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Taylor Clarke
|9/4/2023
|Rays
|W 7-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Aaron Civale
|9/5/2023
|Rays
|L 8-6
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Zach Eflin
|9/6/2023
|Rays
|L 3-1
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Kyle Bradish
|9/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Jack Flaherty
|9/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Carlos Rodón
|9/13/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Luis Severino
