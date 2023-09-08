Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 166 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .437 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston has scored 697 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Red Sox rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Boston strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Boston has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.349 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (4-8) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In 16 starts, Houck has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Royals W 9-5 Away Tanner Houck Alec Marsh 9/3/2023 Royals W 7-3 Away Chris Sale Taylor Clarke 9/4/2023 Rays W 7-3 Away Brayan Bello Aaron Civale 9/5/2023 Rays L 8-6 Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin 9/6/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Nick Pivetta Tyler Glasnow 9/8/2023 Orioles - Home Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish 9/9/2023 Orioles - Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/10/2023 Orioles - Home Brayan Bello Grayson Rodriguez 9/11/2023 Yankees - Home - - 9/12/2023 Yankees - Home James Paxton Carlos Rodón 9/13/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Luis Severino

