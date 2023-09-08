Triston Casas vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Triston Casas (.512 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 143 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has 108 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369.
- He ranks 60th in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Casas is batting .368 with two homers during his last games and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.
- In 61.3% of his games this year (76 of 124), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.6% of his games this season, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 53 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|64
|.285
|AVG
|.252
|.410
|OBP
|.332
|.511
|SLG
|.486
|22
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|33
|49/40
|K/BB
|68/25
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 26th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks fifth, 1.110 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th.
