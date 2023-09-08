Friday's game between the New York Yankees (70-70) and Milwaukee Brewers (77-62) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on September 8.

The Yankees will give the nod to Luis Severino (4-8) versus the Brewers and Colin Rea (5-5).

Yankees vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankees vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have won 44 out of the 80 games, or 55%, in which they've been favored.

This season New York has won 44 of its 80 games, or 55%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

New York has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 594 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule