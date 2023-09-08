Gleyber Torres and Christian Yelich are two of the players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers square off at Yankee Stadium on Friday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Luis Severino Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Severino Stats

Luis Severino (4-8) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 18th start of the season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Severino has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Severino Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Sep. 2 4.0 6 4 4 3 1 at Tigers Aug. 28 7.0 5 0 0 8 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 23 6.2 1 0 0 2 2 at Braves Aug. 15 4.0 5 5 3 5 2 at White Sox Aug. 9 2.0 5 4 4 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Torres Stats

Torres has 142 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashed .275/.343/.472 so far this season.

Torres hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 7 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Astros Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 12 doubles, 31 home runs, 66 walks and 58 RBI (79 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .263/.393/.613 slash line so far this year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 5 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Sep. 2 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 70 walks and 71 RBI (142 total hits). He's also stolen 27 bases.

He's slashing .274/.363/.440 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Sep. 5 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 109 hits with 29 doubles, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .231/.312/.413 slash line so far this year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 2 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

