On Saturday, Adam Duvall (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .260 with 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 21 walks.

In 46 of 76 games this year (60.5%) Duvall has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (26.3%).

In 23.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Duvall has driven in a run in 32 games this year (42.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 33 of 76 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .296 AVG .225 .353 OBP .289 .622 SLG .493 23 XBH 19 10 HR 9 31 RBI 21 47/11 K/BB 44/10 1 SB 3

