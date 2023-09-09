Adam Duvall vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Saturday, Adam Duvall (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .260 with 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 46 of 76 games this year (60.5%) Duvall has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (26.3%).
- In 23.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Duvall has driven in a run in 32 games this year (42.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 33 of 76 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Orioles
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.296
|AVG
|.225
|.353
|OBP
|.289
|.622
|SLG
|.493
|23
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|21
|47/11
|K/BB
|44/10
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty (8-8 with a 4.84 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 26th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .277 to his opponents.
