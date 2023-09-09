Alex Verdugo vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .545 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is hitting .276 with 35 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 27th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in 83 of 123 games this season (67.5%), with multiple hits on 38 occasions (30.9%).
- He has gone deep in 10.6% of his games in 2023 (13 of 123), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.1% of his games this season, Verdugo has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (10.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 49.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|60
|.291
|AVG
|.261
|.354
|OBP
|.322
|.478
|SLG
|.416
|31
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|26
|37/21
|K/BB
|41/21
|2
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty (8-8 with a 4.84 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 26th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .277 to his opponents.
