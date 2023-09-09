The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .545 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is hitting .276 with 35 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 27th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 83 of 123 games this season (67.5%), with multiple hits on 38 occasions (30.9%).

He has gone deep in 10.6% of his games in 2023 (13 of 123), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.1% of his games this season, Verdugo has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (10.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 49.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 60 .291 AVG .261 .354 OBP .322 .478 SLG .416 31 XBH 22 7 HR 6 27 RBI 26 37/21 K/BB 41/21 2 SB 2

