Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 9, when the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and Stonehill Skyhawks go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Blue Devils. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Stonehill Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Cent. Conn. St. (-3.2) 48.7 Cent. Conn. St. 26, Stonehill 23

Blue Devils vs. Skyhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cent. Conn. St. 44 0 44 0 -- -- Stonehill 17 51 17 51 -- --

