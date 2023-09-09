Cent. Conn. St. vs. Stonehill Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 9, when the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and Stonehill Skyhawks go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Blue Devils. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Cent. Conn. St. vs. Stonehill Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Cent. Conn. St. (-3.2)
|48.7
|Cent. Conn. St. 26, Stonehill 23
Blue Devils vs. Skyhawks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Cent. Conn. St.
|44
|0
|44
|0
|--
|--
|Stonehill
|17
|51
|17
|51
|--
|--
