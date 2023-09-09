The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-0) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-1) square off on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Arute Field in a clash of NEC foes.

Cent. Conn. St. has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking eighth-best in total offense (528.0 yards per game) and best in total defense (0.0 yards allowed per game). From an offensive angle, Stonehill is accumulating 303.0 total yards per contest (64th-ranked). It ranks 77th in the FCS on defense (437.0 total yards given up per game).

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on NEC Front Row.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Stonehill Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: New Britain, Connecticut

New Britain, Connecticut Venue: Arute Field

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Stonehill Key Statistics

Cent. Conn. St. Stonehill 528.0 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.0 (66th) 0.0 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.0 (71st) 287.0 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.0 (59th) 241.0 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.0 (61st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (32nd)

Cent. Conn. St. Stats Leaders

C.J. Duell has 235 pass yards for Cent. Conn. St., completing 68% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 41 rushing yards (41.0 ypg) on seven carries.

Malik Thomas has 80 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown.

Davion Johnson has rushed for 53 yards (53.0 per game) on three carries, while also hauling in 103 yards in the passing game (on six catches).

Isiah Williams has caught six passes for 61 yards (61.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Delvin Attafah has a total of 51 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four passes.

Stonehill Stats Leaders

Ashur Carraha has thrown for 178 yards (178.0 ypg) to lead Stonehill, completing 51.7% of his passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 41 yards (41.0 ypg) on four carries.

Jermaine Corbett has been handed the ball 24 times for a team-high 66 yards (66.0 per game) with two touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his three receptions this season are good for 24 yards.

Chris Domercat paces his squad with 71 receiving yards on four catches.

Brigham Dunphy has racked up 38 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game) on one reception.

