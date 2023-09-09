Connor Wong vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Saturday, Connor Wong (hitting .353 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .255 with 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Wong has gotten a hit in 59 of 102 games this year (57.8%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (15.7%).
- In eight games this year, he has homered (7.8%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 24.5% of his games this year, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 42 of 102 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Orioles
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|51
|.287
|AVG
|.222
|.344
|OBP
|.276
|.463
|SLG
|.389
|16
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|15
|51/12
|K/BB
|62/10
|5
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty makes the start for the Orioles, his 26th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.84 ERA and 135 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.84, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .277 against him.
