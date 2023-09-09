As of September 9 the New York Jets' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1800.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

New York Betting Insights

New York compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Jets games.

New York sported the 25th-ranked offense last season (318.2 yards per game), and it was even better on defense, ranking fourth-best with just 311.1 yards allowed per game.

The Jets posted a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last season.

New York won just two games when favored (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.

In the AFC East the Jets won only two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Jets Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), completing 64.6% of his throws, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year.

Also, Rodgers ran for 94 yards and one TD.

Dalvin Cook ran for 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games for the Vikings last season.

Cook also had 39 receptions for 295 yards and two TDs.

In 17 games a season ago, Garrett Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game for the Packers, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, C.J. Mosley recorded 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception in 17 games last year.

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills - +900 2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1500 3 September 24 Patriots - +6600 4 October 1 Chiefs - +700 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +4500 6 October 15 Eagles - +800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +6600 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +900 12 November 24 Dolphins - +2500 13 December 3 Falcons - +8000 14 December 10 Texans - +20000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +2500 16 December 24 Commanders - +8000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +6600

