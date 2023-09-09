Justin Turner vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .283 with 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 47 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- Turner has had a hit in 90 of 128 games this season (70.3%), including multiple hits 42 times (32.8%).
- He has homered in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has driven home a run in 60 games this season (46.9%), including more than one RBI in 18.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|64
|.307
|AVG
|.257
|.363
|OBP
|.345
|.498
|SLG
|.451
|26
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|11
|44
|RBI
|48
|40/18
|K/BB
|54/29
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Orioles, his 26th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.84 ERA and 135 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.84, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.