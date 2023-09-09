Kyle Higashioka vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Kyle Higashioka -- .129 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on September 9 at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .222 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks.
- Higashioka has gotten at least one hit in 48.6% of his games this season (36 of 74), with multiple hits nine times (12.2%).
- In 13.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Higashioka has had at least one RBI in 36.5% of his games this season (27 of 74), with two or more RBI six times (8.1%).
- He has scored in 20 of 74 games (27.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Yankees Players vs the Brewers
- Click Here for Giancarlo Stanton
- Click Here for Oswald Peraza
- Click Here for Aaron Judge
- Click Here for DJ LeMahieu
- Click Here for Gleyber Torres
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|39
|.210
|AVG
|.231
|.264
|OBP
|.266
|.450
|SLG
|.355
|12
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|18
|31/8
|K/BB
|36/6
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (180 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (7-4 with a 3.33 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 3.33 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.