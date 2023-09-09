Luis Urías vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Luis Urias, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, battle Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rays.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is batting .179 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Urias has gotten at least one hit in 42.5% of his games this year (17 of 40), with more than one hit four times (10.0%).
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (7.5%), homering in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Urias has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (7.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (32.5%), including one multi-run game.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|.184
|AVG
|.111
|.295
|OBP
|.250
|.211
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|1
|10/5
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty (8-8) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 26th start of the season. He has a 4.84 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 135 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.84, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .277 batting average against him.
