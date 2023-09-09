The Boston Red Sox and Luis Urias, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, battle Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is batting .179 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Urias has gotten at least one hit in 42.5% of his games this year (17 of 40), with more than one hit four times (10.0%).

He has hit a home run in three games this year (7.5%), homering in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Urias has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (7.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (32.5%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 .184 AVG .111 .295 OBP .250 .211 SLG .222 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 2 RBI 1 10/5 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

