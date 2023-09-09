Oswald Peraza -- hitting .250 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on September 9 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is batting .176 with five doubles and nine walks.

This year, Peraza has recorded at least one hit in 15 of 34 games (44.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 34 games this season.

In eight games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in eight of 34 games so far this year.

Other Yankees Players vs the Brewers

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .185 AVG .167 .267 OBP .274 .222 SLG .222 2 XBH 3 0 HR 0 5 RBI 4 12/4 K/BB 16/5 2 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings