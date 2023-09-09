The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 136 hits, batting .265 this season with 62 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 66th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Devers has had a hit in 84 of 133 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits 42 times (31.6%).

He has gone deep in 25 games this year (18.8%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has had at least one RBI in 41.4% of his games this year (55 of 133), with more than one RBI 22 times (16.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 60 games this season (45.1%), including 17 multi-run games (12.8%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 66 .267 AVG .264 .343 OBP .333 .463 SLG .535 28 XBH 34 11 HR 18 43 RBI 48 44/25 K/BB 68/24 1 SB 2

