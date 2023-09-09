Rafael Devers vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Discover More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 136 hits, batting .265 this season with 62 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 66th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Devers has had a hit in 84 of 133 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits 42 times (31.6%).
- He has gone deep in 25 games this year (18.8%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has had at least one RBI in 41.4% of his games this year (55 of 133), with more than one RBI 22 times (16.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 60 games this season (45.1%), including 17 multi-run games (12.8%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|66
|.267
|AVG
|.264
|.343
|OBP
|.333
|.463
|SLG
|.535
|28
|XBH
|34
|11
|HR
|18
|43
|RBI
|48
|44/25
|K/BB
|68/24
|1
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Orioles are sending Flaherty (8-8) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.84 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.84 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.
