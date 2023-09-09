Sacred Heart vs. Georgetown Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
According to our computer projections, the Georgetown Hoyas will take down the Sacred Heart Pioneers when the two teams come together at Cooper Field on Saturday, September 9, which begins at 12:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
Sacred Heart vs. Georgetown Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Georgetown (-3.0)
|44.5
|Georgetown 24, Sacred Heart 21
Pioneers vs. Hoyas 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Georgetown
|49.0
|7.0
|49.0
|7.0
|--
|--
|Sacred Heart
|14.0
|19.0
|14.0
|19.0
|--
|--
