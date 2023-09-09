According to our computer projections, the Georgetown Hoyas will take down the Sacred Heart Pioneers when the two teams come together at Cooper Field on Saturday, September 9, which begins at 12:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Sacred Heart vs. Georgetown Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Georgetown (-3.0) 44.5 Georgetown 24, Sacred Heart 21

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 2 NEC Predictions

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pioneers vs. Hoyas 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgetown 49.0 7.0 49.0 7.0 -- -- Sacred Heart 14.0 19.0 14.0 19.0 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.