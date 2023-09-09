The Sacred Heart Pioneers (0-1) visit the Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) at Cooper Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

On the defensive side of the ball, Georgetown has been a top-25 unit, ranking 19th-best by giving up only 202.0 yards per game. The offense ranks 35th (401.0 yards per game). Sacred Heart ranks 83rd with 254.0 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 39th with 292.0 total yards allowed per game on defense.

Sacred Heart vs. Georgetown Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 12:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Washington, District of Columbia

Venue: Cooper Field

Sacred Heart vs. Georgetown Key Statistics

Sacred Heart Georgetown 254.0 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.0 (42nd) 292.0 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.0 (19th) 116.0 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.0 (5th) 138.0 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.0 (104th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (32nd)

Sacred Heart Stats Leaders

Cade Pribula leads Sacred Heart with 138 yards on 17-of-28 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season.

Malik Grant has run for 65 yards on 21 carries so far this year. He's also tacked on one catch, totaling 19 yards.

Jalen Madison has racked up nine carries and totaled 48 yards with one touchdown.

Payton Rhoades has totaled four catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 31 (31.0 yards per game). He's been targeted zero times.

Ethan Hilliman has put together a 28-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught four passes on zero targets.

Aboraa Kwarteng has racked up 24 reciving yards (24.0 ypg) this season.

Georgetown Stats Leaders

Tyler Knoop has racked up 107 yards (107.0 ypg) on 12-of-16 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 48 rushing yards (48.0 ypg) on seven carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Joshua Stakely has racked up 118 yards on 14 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Naieem Kearney has carried the ball 17 times for 78 yards (78.0 per game) and two touchdowns while also racking up 16 yards through the air.

Nicholas Dunnenman's team-leading 22 yards as a receiver have come on two catches (out of two targets).

Cam Pygatt has reeled in three passes while averaging 22.0 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Titus Heimuli has compiled one catch for 17 yards, an average of 17.0 yards per game.

