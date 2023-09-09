Trevor Story -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on September 9 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story has seven doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .170.

Story has had a hit in 10 of 24 games this season (41.7%), including multiple hits four times (16.7%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 24 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (12.5%), Story has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .238 AVG .115 .273 OBP .164 .405 SLG .173 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 3 15/2 K/BB 21/3 4 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings