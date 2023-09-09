Trevor Story vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Trevor Story -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on September 9 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story has seven doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .170.
- Story has had a hit in 10 of 24 games this season (41.7%), including multiple hits four times (16.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 24 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (12.5%), Story has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Orioles
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.238
|AVG
|.115
|.273
|OBP
|.164
|.405
|SLG
|.173
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|15/2
|K/BB
|21/3
|4
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Orioles allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty (8-8) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 26th start of the season. He has a 4.84 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 135 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.84, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
