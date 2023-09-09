Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .611 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on September 9 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas leads Boston with an OBP of .366 this season while batting .265 with 65 walks and 63 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

Casas has gotten at least one hit in 60.8% of his games this season (76 of 125), with more than one hit 28 times (22.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Casas has had an RBI in 38 games this year (30.4%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 42.4% of his games this year (53 of 125), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 64 .279 AVG .252 .403 OBP .332 .500 SLG .486 22 XBH 23 9 HR 14 27 RBI 33 51/40 K/BB 68/25 0 SB 0

