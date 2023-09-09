Triston Casas vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .611 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on September 9 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas leads Boston with an OBP of .366 this season while batting .265 with 65 walks and 63 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- Casas has gotten at least one hit in 60.8% of his games this season (76 of 125), with more than one hit 28 times (22.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Casas has had an RBI in 38 games this year (30.4%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 42.4% of his games this year (53 of 125), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|64
|.279
|AVG
|.252
|.403
|OBP
|.332
|.500
|SLG
|.486
|22
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|33
|51/40
|K/BB
|68/25
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty (8-8) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.84 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 135 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .277 to his opponents.
