The UCF Knights (1-0) take on the Boise State Broncos (0-1) in college football action at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is UCF vs. Boise State?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UCF 46, Boise State 23

UCF 46, Boise State 23 UCF has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Knights have played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Boise State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Broncos have played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Knights a 63.6% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UCF (-3.5)



UCF (-3.5) This season UCF has one win against the spread.

This season, the Knights won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Boise State is winless against the spread this season.

This year, the Broncos are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (58.5)



Over (58.5) The total for the matchup of 58.5 is 16.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for UCF (56 points per game) and Boise State (19 points per game).

Splits Tables

UCF

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.5 53.5 Implied Total AVG 45 45 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Boise State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.5 58.5 Implied Total AVG 36 36 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

