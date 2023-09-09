Based on our computer projection model, the Georgia State Panthers will defeat the UConn Huskies when the two teams play at Center Parc Stadium on Saturday, September 9, which begins at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

UConn vs. Georgia State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia State (-3) Toss Up (54.5) Georgia State 30, UConn 24

Week 2 FBS Independent Predictions

UConn Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

The Huskies have covered the spread once in one opportunity this year.

In games it has played as at least 3-point underdogs this season, UConn is 1-0 against the spread.

The Huskies have not gone over a point total in one games with a set over/under.

The average total for UConn games this season is 6.0 less points than the point total of 54.5 in this outing.

Huskies vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia State 42.0 35.0 42.0 35.0 -- -- UConn 14.0 24.0 14.0 24.0 -- --

