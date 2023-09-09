The UConn Huskies (0-1) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the Georgia State Panthers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 as 3-point underdogs. This game has an over/under of 54.5 points.

Georgia State has the 57th-ranked offense this year (424 yards per game), and have been less effective on defense, ranking 13th-worst with 520 yards allowed per game. UConn ranks 108th in the FBS with 14 points per game on offense, and it ranks 75th with 24 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UConn vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Georgia State vs UConn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia State -3 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 -160 +130

Looking to place a bet on UConn vs. Georgia State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 2 FBS Independent Betting Trends

UConn Betting Records & Stats

UConn compiled a 9-4-0 record against the spread last year.

The Huskies were an underdog by 3 points or more 10 times last year, and covered the spread in six of those contests.

In UConn games last year, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Last season, UConn won three out of the 10 games in which it was the underdog.

UConn had a record of , a 30% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +130 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Bet on UConn to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

UConn Stats Leaders

Last year Victor Rosa run for 635 yards (48.8 yards per carry) and 11 rushing touchdowns.

In 13 games, Zion Turner aired it out for 1,408 yards (108.3 yards per game) to go along with nine touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.8%.

As a runner, Turner scampered for 262 yards (2.9 YPC) and one touchdown.

DeVontae Houston helped the offense by running for 578 yards (44.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns.

Aaron Turner was targeted 72 times leading to 57 catches, 528 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Jackson Mitchell helped lead the defense with 100 tackles, seven TFL, four sacks, and one interception in 13 games.

Brandon Bouyer-Randle accumulated one sack to go along with six TFL, 75 tackles, and two interceptions in 13 games.

Durante Jones played in 13 games and amassed one interception to go along with 69 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

A big player on defense, Ian Swenson had one interception to go with 65 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.