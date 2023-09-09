The Georgia State Panthers (1-0) host the UConn Huskies (0-1) at Center Parc Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Georgia State is putting up 42 points per game on offense this season (30th in the FBS), and is surrendering 35 points per game (102nd) on defense. UConn has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 25th-worst in the FBS with 14 points per game. It has been more productive on defense, surrendering 24 points per contest (76th-ranked).

See more info below.

UConn vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

UConn vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

UConn Georgia State 273 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424 (68th) 364 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 520 (108th) 160 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 231 (23rd) 113 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 193 (88th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

UConn Stats Leaders

Joe Fagnano has racked up 113 yards on 53.8% passing this season. He's also rushed for 18 yards .

Victor Rosa has carried the ball nine times for 99 yards, with two touchdowns.

DeVontae Houston has 22 receiving yards (22 per game) on three catches while racking up 24 rushing yards on seven carries.

Justin Joly has hauled in 38 receiving yards on four catches to pace his team so far this season.

Brett Buckman has racked up 19 reciving yards (19 ypg) this season.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 193 yards, completing 80% of his passes and recording two touchdowns this season. He's also run for 51 yards (51 ypg) on 12 carries.

Marcus Carroll has carried the ball 23 times for a team-high 184 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Robert Lewis' 97 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted eight times and has totaled seven receptions and one touchdown.

Tailique Williams has grabbed two passes while averaging 52 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jacari Carter's two receptions have turned into 20 yards.

