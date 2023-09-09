The UConn Huskies (0-1) will look to upset the Georgia State Panthers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium. The Panthers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 54.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia State vs. UConn matchup.

UConn vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

UConn vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.