Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees hit the field against Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, at 2:05 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +125. The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 2:05 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -150 +125 9 -105 -115 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 54.3% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (44-37).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, New York has gone 28-13 (68.3%).

The Yankees have a 60% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New York has played in 140 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-69-7).

The Yankees have covered 50% of their games this season, going 6-6-0 against the spread.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-35 32-36 28-22 42-49 55-60 15-11

