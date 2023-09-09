The New York Yankees will send a hot-hitting Gleyber Torres to the plate against the Milwaukee Brewers and Carlos Santana, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs play on Saturday at 2:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 202 total home runs.

New York's .403 slugging percentage is 19th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 29th in the majors with a .227 batting average.

New York is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (596 total).

The Yankees' .303 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Yankees' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 14th in baseball.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.

New York's 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.236).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael King (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.88 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Astros W 6-1 Away Michael King Cristian Javier 9/5/2023 Tigers W 5-1 Home Gerrit Cole Alex Faedo 9/6/2023 Tigers W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/7/2023 Tigers L 10-3 Home Carlos Rodón Eduardo Rodríguez 9/8/2023 Brewers L 8-2 Home Luis Severino Colin Rea 9/9/2023 Brewers - Home Michael King Wade Miley 9/10/2023 Brewers - Home Gerrit Cole Corbin Burnes 9/11/2023 Red Sox - Away - - 9/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Carlos Rodón James Paxton 9/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Luis Severino Tanner Houck 9/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Michael King Chris Sale

