The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (.469 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .265 with 12 doubles, 31 home runs and 69 walks.

Judge has recorded a hit in 54 of 88 games this season (61.4%), including 18 multi-hit games (20.5%).

He has hit a home run in 28.4% of his games in 2023 (25 of 88), and 8.2% of his trips to the dish.

Judge has had an RBI in 33 games this season (37.5%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (17.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 50 games this season (56.8%), including 14 multi-run games (15.9%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 42 .230 AVG .303 .357 OBP .440 .516 SLG .710 18 XBH 25 14 HR 17 29 RBI 29 55/33 K/BB 52/36 1 SB 2

