Adam Duvall -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

  • Duvall has 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .260.
  • Duvall has recorded a hit in 46 of 76 games this season (60.5%), including 20 multi-hit games (26.3%).
  • In 18 games this year, he has gone deep (23.7%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Duvall has driven home a run in 32 games this year (42.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
  • In 33 of 76 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 38
.296 AVG .225
.353 OBP .289
.622 SLG .493
23 XBH 19
10 HR 9
31 RBI 21
47/11 K/BB 44/10
1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Rodriguez (5-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up a 4.91 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
