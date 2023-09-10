Adam Duvall -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .260.

Duvall has recorded a hit in 46 of 76 games this season (60.5%), including 20 multi-hit games (26.3%).

In 18 games this year, he has gone deep (23.7%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

Duvall has driven home a run in 32 games this year (42.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 33 of 76 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .296 AVG .225 .353 OBP .289 .622 SLG .493 23 XBH 19 10 HR 9 31 RBI 21 47/11 K/BB 44/10 1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings