Quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones will be facing off on September 10, when the Dallas Cowboys (0-0) and New York Giants (0-0) come together at MetLife Stadium. In the piece below, we dig into the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.

Giants vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: NBC

Daniel Jones vs. Dak Prescott Matchup

Daniel Jones 2022 Stats Dak Prescott 16 Games Played 12 67.2% Completion % 66.2% 3,205 (200.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,860 (238.3) 15 Touchdowns 23 5 Interceptions 15 708 (44.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 182 (15.2) 7 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Cowboys Defensive Stats

Last year, the Cowboys ranked sixth in the NFL with 20.1 points allowed per contest and ranked 13th in total yards allowed with 330.2 yards given up per game.

When it came to stopping the pass, Dallas was one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking eighth in the NFL by allowing 200.9 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked eighth with 6.2 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Cowboys ranked 22nd in the NFL with 2,198 rushing yards allowed (129.3 per game) and 15th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.4).

On defense, Dallas ranked ninth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 37.7%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranked ninth at 52.0%.

Giants Defensive Stats

Last season, the Giants' defense was 17th in the NFL with 21.8 points allowed per game and 25th with 358.2 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to stopping the pass, New York's D was 15th in the NFL with 3,638 passing yards allowed (214.0 per game) and ninth with 21 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Giants struggled last season, with 2,451 rushing yards allowed (27th in NFL). They ranked 20th with 16 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, New York ranked fifth in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 49.2%. It was fifth in third-down efficiency allowed at 35.1%.

