In the Week 1 tilt between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will DeVante Parker hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will DeVante Parker score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)

Parker's stats last season: 31 catches, 539 yards, three TDs, 44.9 yards per game (on 47 targets).

In two of 12 games last season, Parker had a receiving touchdown (and he had one game with multiple TD catches).

DeVante Parker Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 2 1 9 0 Week 2 @Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Ravens 10 5 156 0 Week 4 @Packers 2 2 24 1 Week 6 @Browns 6 4 64 0 Week 7 Bears 5 3 68 0 Week 8 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Jets 2 2 19 0 Week 12 @Vikings 4 4 80 0 Week 13 Bills 4 2 16 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 2 2 24 0 Week 18 @Bills 7 6 79 2

