In the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Sunday, Diana Shnaider (ranked No. 84) faces Yulia Putintseva (No. 78).

Putintseva is the favorite (-190) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Shnaider, who is +145.

Diana Shnaider vs. Yulia Putintseva Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, September 10

Sunday, September 10 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Diana Shnaider vs. Yulia Putintseva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yulia Putintseva has a 65.5% chance to win.

Diana Shnaider Yulia Putintseva +145 Odds to Win Match -190 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 46.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.6

Diana Shnaider vs. Yulia Putintseva Trends and Insights

Shnaider is coming off a defeat to No. 181-ranked Elsa Jacquemot, 7-6, 5-7, 3-6, in the qualifying round at the US Open.

In the US Open (her previous tournament), Putintseva was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 58-ranked Martina Trevisan, 6-0, 6-7, 6-7.

Shnaider has played 24 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.9 games per match.

Shnaider has played 11 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 23.5 games per match.

Putintseva is averaging 22.5 games per match through her 41 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.1% of those games.

In 23 matches on hard courts in the past year, Putintseva has averaged 22.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 50.1% of those games.

This is the first time that Shnaider and Putintseva have played in the last five years.

