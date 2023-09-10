DJ LeMahieu vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu and his .474 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Brewers.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .240 with 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 50 walks.
- LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 81 of 120 games this season (67.5%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (16.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 26.7% of his games this season (32 of 120), with two or more RBI seven times (5.8%).
- He has scored at least once 40 times this year (33.3%), including five games with multiple runs (4.2%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|57
|.248
|AVG
|.231
|.340
|OBP
|.301
|.414
|SLG
|.377
|20
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|15
|58/28
|K/BB
|50/22
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Burnes (9-8) is aiming for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Brewers in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 171 2/3 innings pitched, with 174 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 21st, 1.094 WHIP ranks 11th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 21st.
