For the New England Patriots' upcoming Week 1 contest versus the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 10, Rhamondre Stevenson (+650) is one of the favorites to register the first touchdown of the game. Who else has good odds to find the end zone first? We have a complete list below.

Eagles vs. Patriots First TD Odds

Eagles Players First TD Odds Jalen Hurts +400 A.J. Brown +500 DeVonta Smith +650 Patriots Players First TD Odds Rhamondre Stevenson +650 Ezekiel Elliott +1400 JuJu Smith-Schuster +1400

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

Eagles to Score First TD Patriots to Score First TD -150 +110

The Eagles, who played three games last year, were the first team to score a touchdown three times.

In those three games in which Philadelphia scored the first touchdown last season, the running game generated two scores, while the passing attack was responsible for one TD, with three touchdowns coming inside the red zone.

As far as total TDs, the Eagles scored 59 touchdowns last year, or 3.5 per game. That TD average was second-highest in the league.

The Patriots were the first team to score a touchdown in eight games last year (out of 17 games).

Of those eight games where the Patriots scored the first TD last season, five TDs came via the pass, and two score came on the ground.

In terms of total touchdowns, the Patriots scored 2.3 touchdowns per game last year, which ranked 17th in the NFL.

Eagles vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

