Will Ezekiel Elliott Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles in Week 1?
Will Ezekiel Elliott pay out his Week 1 anytime TD player prop when the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.
Will Ezekiel Elliott score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22 if he scores a TD)
- Elliott ran for 876 yards and 12 scores on the ground last season.
- He scored a rushing touchdown in 10 games last season, including multiple rushing TDs twice.
Ezekiel Elliott Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|10
|52
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 2
|Bengals
|15
|53
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 3
|@Giants
|15
|73
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|19
|49
|0
|2
|32
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|22
|78
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Eagles
|13
|81
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|15
|57
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|15
|42
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 12
|Giants
|16
|92
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|17
|77
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 14
|Texans
|15
|62
|1
|3
|19
|0
|Week 15
|@Jaguars
|16
|58
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 16
|Eagles
|16
|55
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 17
|@Titans
|19
|37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Commanders
|8
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Buccaneers
|13
|27
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Divisional
|@49ers
|10
|26
|0
|2
|7
|0
