Will Ezekiel Elliott pay out his Week 1 anytime TD player prop when the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Will Ezekiel Elliott score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22 if he scores a TD)

Elliott ran for 876 yards and 12 scores on the ground last season.

He scored a rushing touchdown in 10 games last season, including multiple rushing TDs twice.

Ezekiel Elliott Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 10 52 0 1 -3 0 Week 2 Bengals 15 53 0 1 -4 0 Week 3 @Giants 15 73 1 1 2 0 Week 4 Commanders 19 49 0 2 32 0 Week 5 @Rams 22 78 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Eagles 13 81 1 1 5 0 Week 7 Lions 15 57 2 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 15 42 2 1 5 0 Week 12 Giants 16 92 1 1 3 0 Week 13 Colts 17 77 1 3 14 0 Week 14 Texans 15 62 1 3 19 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 16 58 1 2 13 0 Week 16 Eagles 16 55 1 1 6 0 Week 17 @Titans 19 37 1 0 0 0 Week 18 @Commanders 8 10 0 0 0 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 13 27 0 1 9 0 Divisional @49ers 10 26 0 2 7 0

