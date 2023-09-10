Giancarlo Stanton -- hitting .175 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .199 with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks.

Stanton has picked up a hit in 48 of 89 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

In 21 games this year, he has hit a long ball (23.6%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).

Stanton has had an RBI in 31 games this season (34.8%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (19.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 34 times this season (38.2%), including six games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .194 AVG .204 .270 OBP .285 .425 SLG .443 15 XBH 18 11 HR 11 27 RBI 28 48/16 K/BB 55/18 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings