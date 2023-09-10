Our computer model projects a victory for the Dallas Cowboys when they meet the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 10 at 8:20 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Cowboys ranked 11th in total offense (354.9 yards per game) and 12th in total defense (330.2 yards allowed per game) last season. The Giants totaled 21.5 points per game offensively last season (15th in NFL), and they surrendered 21.8 points per game (17th) on the other side of the ball.

Giants vs. Cowboys Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (-3.5) Toss Up (45.5) Cowboys 26, Giants 19

Giants Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 40.8%.

New York went 13-4-0 ATS last season.

The Giants covered the spread seven times last season (7-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

New York and its opponent combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last year.

The over/under for this game is 2.8 points higher than the average scoring total for Giants games last season (42.7).

Cowboys Betting Info

The Cowboys have a 63.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Dallas put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

The Cowboys were favored by 3.5 points or more nine times last season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Dallas and its opponent combined to hit the over in nine of 17 contests last season.

The over/under for this game is 45.5 points, 1.3 more than the average point total for Cowboys games a year ago.

Giants vs. Cowboys 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 27.5 20.1 30 19.7 24.6 20.6 New York 21.5 21.8 22.3 21.8 20.5 21.9

