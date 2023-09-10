The Dallas Cowboys (0-0) hit the road for a NFC East battle against the New York Giants (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

Cowboys and Giants betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.

Giants vs. Cowboys Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 3 45.5 -175 +145

Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats

New York Giants

The Giants' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 45.5 points in seven of 17 outings.

New York's outings last year had a 42.7-point average over/under, 2.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Giants posted a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.

The Giants won six, or 50%, of the 12 games they played as underdogs last season.

Last season, New York won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when it was the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

Dallas Cowboys

In seven of 17 games last season, the Cowboys and their opponents scored more than 45.5 points.

Dallas had an average point total of 44.2 in its contests last season, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Against the spread, the Cowboys were 9-7-0 last season.

The Cowboys finished 9-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 75% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Dallas had a record of 6-3 (66.7%).

Cowboys vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Cowboys 27.5 3 20.1 6 44.2 7 Giants 21.5 15 21.8 17 42.7 7

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 41.7 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 22.8 25.6 ATS Record 13-4-0 6-3-0 7-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 6-5-1 2-1-1 4-4

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.2 45.2 43.1 Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 26.7 23.7 ATS Record 9-7-0 6-3-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-8-0 5-4-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-3 7-0 2-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-1 2-1

