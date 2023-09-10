The Dallas Cowboys (0-0) are listed as 3-point favorites when they visit the New York Giants (0-0) in an NFC East matchup on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. For this game, an over/under of 46.5 has been set.

The Cowboys' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they play the Giants. As the Giants ready for this matchup against the Cowboys, check out their recent betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Giants vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

New York vs. Dallas Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Insights

New York had 13 wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Giants were 9-3 ATS last year when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

New York had seven of its 17 games go over the point total last season.

Dallas' record against the spread last season was 9-7-0.

The Cowboys had an ATS record of 5-5 as 3-point favorites or greater last year.

Dallas had nine of its 17 games go over the point total last year.

Giants Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.