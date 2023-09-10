Giants vs. Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 10
The Colorado Rockies (51-90) bring a three-game losing streak into a home contest versus the San Francisco Giants (72-70), at 8:10 PM ET on Sunday.
The Giants will give the nod to Keaton Winn (0-2) versus the Rockies and Peter Lambert (3-6).
Giants vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: Winn - SF (0-2, 3.33 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (3-6, 5.03 ERA)
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Keaton Winn
- The Giants will send Winn to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, throwing five scoreless innings of relief and allowing four hits.
- He has an ERA of 3.33, a 2.67 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.037 in six games this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert
- Lambert (3-6) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.03 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 5.03 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
- Lambert is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season in this game.
- Lambert will try to build on a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 3.4 innings per outing).
- He has had seven appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Peter Lambert vs. Giants
- He will face a Giants squad that is hitting .239 as a unit (24th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .389 (25th in the league) with 154 total home runs (21st in MLB action).
- In 1 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Giants this season, Lambert has a 20.25 ERA and a 5.25 WHIP while his opponents are batting .500.
