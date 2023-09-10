Gleyber Torres vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres and his .882 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 142 hits and an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .467. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 40th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- Torres has recorded a hit in 98 of 138 games this season (71.0%), including 39 multi-hit games (28.3%).
- In 24 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.4%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 30.4% of his games this season, Torres has driven in at least one run. In 18 of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 44.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|63
|.275
|AVG
|.268
|.355
|OBP
|.327
|.494
|SLG
|.437
|27
|XBH
|23
|16
|HR
|9
|37
|RBI
|25
|44/34
|K/BB
|39/22
|7
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.94 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (180 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (9-8) is aiming for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Brewers in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 171 2/3 innings pitched, with 174 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.63), 11th in WHIP (1.094), and 21st in K/9 (9.2) among pitchers who qualify.
