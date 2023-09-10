The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres and his .882 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 142 hits and an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .467. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 40th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Torres has recorded a hit in 98 of 138 games this season (71.0%), including 39 multi-hit games (28.3%).

In 24 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.4%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 30.4% of his games this season, Torres has driven in at least one run. In 18 of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 44.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 63 .275 AVG .268 .355 OBP .327 .494 SLG .437 27 XBH 23 16 HR 9 37 RBI 25 44/34 K/BB 39/22 7 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings