Harriet Dart (No. 144 ranking) will face Linda Fruhvirtova (No. 56) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Sunday, September 10.

Dart is favored (-125) in this match, compared to the underdog Fruhvirtova, who is +100.

Harriet Dart vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, September 10

Sunday, September 10 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Harriet Dart vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Harriet Dart has a 55.6% chance to win.

Harriet Dart Linda Fruhvirtova -125 Odds to Win Match +100 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 50.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.1

Harriet Dart vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Trends and Insights

Dart most recently played on August 24, 2023 in the qualifying round of the US Open, and the match ended in a 3-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 86-ranked Yanina Wickmayer .

In the US Open (her previous tournament), Fruhvirtova was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 34-ranked Danielle Collins, 2-6, 0-6.

Dart has played 29 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 22.4 games per match.

In her 15 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Dart has played an average of 21.3 games.

Fruhvirtova has played 41 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.3 games per match and winning 47.9% of those games.

Fruhvirtova has averaged 21.5 games per match and 8.9 games per set in 28 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 48.9% of those games.

This is the first time that Dart and Fruhvirtova have matched up in the last five years.

