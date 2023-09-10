The New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to play in a Week 1 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will JuJu Smith-Schuster hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will JuJu Smith-Schuster score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22 if he scores a TD)

On 101 targets last season, Smith-Schuster reeled in 78 passes for 933 yards (58.3 per game), the top mark on the Patriots. He also found the end zone three times.

Smith-Schuster scored a receiving touchdown three times last season (out of 16 games played). He did not have multiple TD catches in any of those games.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 8 6 79 0 Week 2 Chargers 3 3 10 0 Week 3 @Colts 8 5 89 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 8 5 46 0 Week 5 Raiders 8 3 33 0 Week 6 Bills 5 5 113 1 Week 7 @49ers 8 7 124 1 Week 9 Titans 12 10 88 0 Week 10 Jaguars 4 2 33 0 Week 12 Rams 3 3 38 0 Week 13 @Bengals 4 3 35 0 Week 14 @Broncos 11 9 74 1 Week 15 @Texans 10 10 88 0 Week 16 Seahawks 4 3 27 0 Week 17 Broncos 3 2 21 0 Week 18 @Raiders 2 2 35 0 Divisional Jaguars 2 2 29 0 Championship Game Bengals 1 1 7 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 9 7 53 0

