On Sunday, Justin Turner (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Orioles.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .284 with 28 doubles, 23 home runs and 47 walks.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In 70.5% of his games this season (91 of 129), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 43 of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 61 games this season (47.3%), Turner has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (18.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 65 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 64 .309 AVG .257 .363 OBP .345 .508 SLG .451 27 XBH 24 12 HR 11 46 RBI 48 40/18 K/BB 54/29 1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings