Ashlyn Krueger (No. 120) will face Kateryna Baindl (No. 83) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Sunday, September 10.

In this Round of 32 match versus Baindl (+130), Krueger is the favorite with -165 odds.

Kateryna Baindl vs. Ashlyn Krueger Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, September 10

Sunday, September 10 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Kateryna Baindl vs. Ashlyn Krueger Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ashlyn Krueger has a 62.3% chance to win.

Kateryna Baindl Ashlyn Krueger +130 Odds to Win Match -165 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 46.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.4

Kateryna Baindl vs. Ashlyn Krueger Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the US Open, Baindl was eliminated by No. 64-ranked Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, in the Round of 128.

In the US Open (her last tournament), Krueger was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 31-ranked Marie Bouzkova, 5-7, 4-6.

Baindl has played 25 matches over the past year across all court types, and 22.0 games per match.

Baindl has played 12 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 23.6 games per match.

In the past year, Krueger has played 26 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.1% of the games. She averages 21.7 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

Krueger has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.0 games per set in 16 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 48.3% of those games.

This is the first time that Baindl and Krueger have matched up in the last five years.

