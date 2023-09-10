Will Kendrick Bourne pay out his Week 1 anytime TD player prop when the New England Patriots clash with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Will Kendrick Bourne score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31 if he scores a TD)

Bourne put up 27.1 yards receiving on three targets per game last season, scoring one TD.

In one of 16 games last season, Bourne had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.

Kendrick Bourne Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 1 1 41 0 Week 2 @Steelers 3 2 16 0 Week 3 Ravens 5 4 58 0 Week 4 @Packers 3 2 23 0 Week 5 Lions 1 1 1 0 Week 6 @Browns 1 1 17 0 Week 8 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 4 3 11 0 Week 11 Jets 1 1 8 0 Week 12 @Vikings 4 3 36 0 Week 13 Bills 2 1 15 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 5 5 47 0 Week 15 @Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Bengals 9 6 100 1 Week 17 Dolphins 2 1 16 0 Week 18 @Bills 5 4 45 0

