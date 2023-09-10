On Sunday, Lin Zhu (No. 44 in the world) takes on Xiyu Wang (No. 95) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023.

With -160 odds, Zhu is favored over Wang (+125) for this match.

Lin Zhu vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, September 10

Sunday, September 10 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Lin Zhu vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lin Zhu has a 61.5% chance to win.

Lin Zhu Xiyu Wang -160 Odds to Win Match +125 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 53.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.9

Lin Zhu vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights

Zhu was defeated 6-7, 6-2, 3-6 versus Belinda Bencic in the Round of 32 of the US Open (her most recent match).

Wang is coming off a 6-3, 6-7, 2-6 defeat to No. 73-ranked Bernarda Pera in the Round of 64 at the US Open.

In her 47 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Zhu has played an average of 21.2 games.

On hard courts, Zhu has played 38 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.5 games per match while winning 51.5% of games.

Wang has played 44 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 23.5 games per match and winning 50.5% of those games.

Wang is averaging 23.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set through 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In three matches against each other, Zhu has beaten Wang two times. Zhu claimed their most recent match 6-4, 6-2 on July 25, 2023 in the BNP Paribas Poland Open Round of 32.

In seven total sets against one another, Zhu has clinched four, while Wang has claimed three.

Zhu has beaten Wang in 32 of 59 total games between them, good for a 54.2% win rate.

Wang and Zhu have matched up three times, and they have averaged 19.7 games and 2.3 sets per match.

