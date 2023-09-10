Luis Urías vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Urias is available when the Boston Red Sox take on Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last action (on September 5 against the Rays) he went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is batting .179 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Urias has picked up a hit in 42.5% of his 40 games this year, with at least two hits in 10.0% of them.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Urias has an RBI in 10 of 40 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 of 40 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|.179
|AVG
|.250
|.343
|OBP
|.400
|.250
|SLG
|.542
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|10
|9/3
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 159 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Rodriguez (5-3) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
